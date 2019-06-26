Aussie psychedelic rockers King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are prepping a new album for release later this summer. Of their 15 records, Infest the Rats’ Nest is said to be their “hardest and heaviest album to date.” The latest single, “Organ Farmer”, shows off their metal leanings as they draw inspiration from both Metallica and Slayer.

King Gizzard pulverize listeners with three minutes of solid, pounding blast beats and slicing guitars. The single’s corresponding music video, helmed by John Angus Stewart, is similarly intense and literally destructive — the group is seen smashing a car into pieces.



(Read: The Top 25 Albums of 2019… So Far)

Check it out below.

“Organ Farmer” is the LP’s third single after the previously shared “Self-Immolate” and “Planet B”. Infest the Rats’ Nest officially lands in stores August 16th through Flightless/ATO and marks King Gizzard’s second album of the year following Fishing For Fishies.

To promote the new album, the band will tour North America and Europe on an extensive tour, tickets for which can be bought here.