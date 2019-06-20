King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce new heavy metal album, Infest the Rats’ Nest

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are back to their prolific ways. Today, the Australian psych-rock outfit has announced the release of new album called Infest the Rats’ Nest, due out August 16th via Flightless/ATO. It marks the band’s 15th album to date and arrives just four months after their previous LP, Fishing For Fishies.
Infest the Rats’ Nest features the band’s two recent singles, “Self-Immolate” and “Planet B”, which offer an exciting preview of what a press release describes as their “hardest and heaviest album to date.”
“Drawing on the mid/late 1980s golden period of thrash metal – Metallica and Slayer, certainly, but also lesser-cited bands such as Exodus, Kreator and Overkill – Infest The Rats’ Nest sees a wholly unexpected creative detour into new sonic terrain,” the press release adds.
Infest the Rats’ Nest was recorded by a scaled-down three-piece lineup of Stu Mackenzie, Joey Walker, and Michael Cavanagh, ensuring “tight arrangements and maximum velocity.”
Come August, King Gizzard will return to the road for an expansive tour consisting of dates both in America and Europe. See the full schedule below, and get tickets here.
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard 2019 Tour Dates:
08/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
08/14 – San Francisco, CA @ SVN West
08/15 – San Francisco, CA @ SVN West
08/16 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
08/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Event Centre
08/18 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
08/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
08/21 – Denver, CO @ TBA
08/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
08/24 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
08/26 – Montreal, QC @ Olympia
08/27 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
08/28 – New York, NY @ SummerStage Central Park
08/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
08/31 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/01 – Asheville, NC @ New Belgium Brewing Company
09/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
09/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
09/04 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Austin
09/06 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
10/05 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
10/06 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg
10/07 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg
10/08 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique (AB)
10/11 – Cologne, Germany @ Carlswek Victoria
10/12 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle Berlin
10/13 – Luxembourg @ Rockhal Club Esch Sur Alzette
10/14 – Paris, France @ L’Olympia
10/15 – Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz
10/16 – Zürich, Switzerland @ X-TRA
10/18 – Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera
10/19 – Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz