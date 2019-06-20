King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce new heavy metal album, Infest the Rats’ Nest

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, photo by Philip Cosores

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are back to their prolific ways. Today, the Australian psych-rock outfit has announced the release of new album called Infest the Rats’ Nest, due out August 16th via Flightless/ATO. It marks the band’s 15th album to date and arrives just four months after their previous LP, Fishing For Fishies.

Infest the Rats’ Nest features the band’s two recent singles, “Self-Immolate” and “Planet B”, which offer an exciting preview of what a press release describes as their “hardest and heaviest album to date.”



“Drawing on the mid/late 1980s golden period of thrash metal – Metallica and Slayer, certainly, but also lesser-cited bands such as Exodus, Kreator and Overkill – Infest The Rats’ Nest sees a wholly unexpected creative detour into new sonic terrain,” the press release adds.

Infest the Rats’ Nest was recorded by a scaled-down three-piece lineup of Stu Mackenzie, Joey Walker, and Michael Cavanagh, ensuring “tight arrangements and maximum velocity.”

Come August, King Gizzard will return to the road for an expansive tour consisting of dates both in America and Europe. See the full schedule below, and get tickets here.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard 2019 Tour Dates:

08/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

08/14 – San Francisco, CA @ SVN West

08/15 – San Francisco, CA @ SVN West

08/16 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

08/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Event Centre

08/18 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

08/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

08/21 – Denver, CO @ TBA

08/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

08/24 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

08/26 – Montreal, QC @ Olympia

08/27 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

08/28 – New York, NY @ SummerStage Central Park

08/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

08/31 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/01 – Asheville, NC @ New Belgium Brewing Company

09/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

09/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

09/04 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Austin

09/06 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

10/05 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

10/06 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg

10/07 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg

10/08 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique (AB)

10/11 – Cologne, Germany @ Carlswek Victoria

10/12 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle Berlin

10/13 – Luxembourg @ Rockhal Club Esch Sur Alzette

10/14 – Paris, France @ L’Olympia

10/15 – Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

10/16 – Zürich, Switzerland @ X-TRA

10/18 – Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

10/19 – Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz