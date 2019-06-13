King Princess channel surfs from her giant sofa in “Cheap Queen” video: Watch

King Princess is a channel surfing “Cheap Queen” in her new music video.

The clip for the Make My Bed singer’s latest track, King Princess finds herself bored on a giant yellow couch. With her equally enlarged remote control, she clicks through advertisements for “Kids Boop”, trashy reality shows, and beauty pageants. There’s also this particular moment where she chomps down on a giant floating personified sandwich, which is just wonderfully weird.



Take a look at King Princess’ “Cheap Queen” video, which is directed by Symone Ridgell, below.

At the top of this page, check out our Consequence of Sound's interview with King Princess during this year's Governors Ball Music Festival.