Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

King Princess channel surfs from her giant sofa in “Cheap Queen” video: Watch

As she clicks through ridiculous ads, beauty pageants, and trashy reality programs

by
on June 13, 2019, 4:41pm
0 comments
image

King Princess Interview at Governors

image

Tour Stop: Lizzo, Bikini Kill,

image

Tour Stop: MARINA, Imogen Heap,

image

Mitski's Top 5 Songs

image

Florence and the Machine's Top

 

King Princess is a channel surfing “Cheap Queen” in her new music video.

The clip for the Make My Bed singer’s latest track, King Princess finds herself bored on a giant yellow couch. With her equally enlarged remote control, she clicks through advertisements for “Kids Boop”, trashy reality shows, and beauty pageants. There’s also this particular moment where she chomps down on a giant floating personified sandwich, which is just wonderfully weird.

Take a look at King Princess’ “Cheap Queen” video, which is directed by Symone Ridgell, below.

Catch King Princess on tour by getting tickets to her upcoming shows here. At the top of this page, check out our Consequence of Sound‘s interview with King Princess during this year’s Governors Ball Music Festival.

Previous Story
Kid Cudi joins the cast of Bill & Ted Face the Music in “significant role”
Next Story
Film Review: Toy Story 4 Grows Up With Its Fans
No comments