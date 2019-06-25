Knocked Loose to headline fall 2019 North American tour

Knocked Loose, photo by Tim Caymen

Kentucky hardcore band Knocked Loose are set to drop their sophomore full-length, A Different Shade of Blue, this summer, and have just announced a North American headlining tour in support of the album.

Supporting Knocked Loose will be a heavy trio of Rotting Out, Candy, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy, with the extensive tour kicking off October 1st in Madison, Wisconsin, and running through a November 10th show in Chicago, Illinois. See the full itinerary below, and get your tickets here.



Knocked Loose’s new album is due August 23rd, and is available for pre-order here. Below is the video for the lead single “…And Still I Wander South”, which is “about wanting to move on, or better yourself for whatever reason, but you keep going back to the same old thing,” according to singer Bryan Garris.

The band is also featured as part of a series of covers for the June/July ‘Survival’ issue of Revolver.

Knocked Loose Tour Dates:

06/27 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre *

06/28 — Providence, RI @ The Strand Theatre *

07/28 — Montreal, QB @ Heavy Montreal

08/23 — La Grange, KY @ CityPlace Expo Center (Record Release Show)

09/27 — Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

10/01 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre #

10/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre #

10/03 — Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck #

10/04 — Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall #

10/05 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex #

10/07 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre #

10/08 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre ^

10/09 — Seattle, WA @ El Corazon #

10/11 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club #

10/13 — Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues #

10/15 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Nile #

10/17 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger #

10/18 — Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill #

10/19 — Houston, TX @ Scout Bar #

10/20 — Jefferson, LA @ Southport Hall #

10/22 — Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall #

10/23 — Lake Park, FL @ The Kelsey Theatre #

10/24 — Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum #

10/25 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade #

10/26 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #

10/27 — Richmond, VA @ Canal Club #

10/29 — Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel #

10/30 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre #

10/31 — Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance #

11/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts #

11/02 — Worcester, MA @ The Palladium #

11/03 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall #

11/06 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre ^

11/07 — Syracuse, NY @ The Westcott Theatre #

11/08 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre #

11/09 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall #

11/10 — Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues #

* = w/ A Day To Remember

# = w/ Rotting Out, Candy, SeeYouSpaceCowboy

^ = w/ Candy, SeeYouSpaceCowboy