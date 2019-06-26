Korn, photo by Brian Ziff

Korn have unveiled details of their new studio album, The Nothing. Along with the album announcement, the band has released the first single, “You’ll Never Find Me” (listen below).

The Nothing will arrive on September 13th via Roadrunner Records, and will contain 13 tracks, both details fitting as the LP marks the veteran nu-metal act’s 13th album.



“Deep, within our Earth lives an extraordinary force,” remarked singer Jonathan Davis regarding the new album. “Very few are aware of the magnitude and significance of this place where good/evil, dark/light, bliss/torment, loss/gain and hope/despair all exist as one — pulling at us every moment of our lives. It’s not something we can choose to navigate, but rather an awareness of this ‘presence’ that surrounds us with every breath, as if we are being watched at every moment.”

(Buy: Tickets to Korn’s Upcoming Shows)

He continued, “It’s the place where black and white energies attach themselves to our souls, and shape our emotion, choices, perspective and ultimately our very existence. There is a miraculous and small realm within this vortex and it’s the only place where balance between these dynamic and polarizing forces exists — where the soul finds its refuge. Welcome to… THE NOTHING.”

The Nothing can be pre-ordered at this location, with exclusive bundles available at KornOfficial.com. As previously reported, Korn will embark on a co-headlining summer tour with Alice in Chains beginning July 18th in Del Valle, Texas. Get tickets here.

The Nothing Artwork:

The Nothing Tracklist:

01. The End Begins

02. Cold

03. You’ll Never Find Me

04. The Darkness is Revealing

05. Idiosyncrasy

06. The Seduction Of Indulgence

07. Finally Free

08. Can You Hear Me

09. The Ringmaster

10. Gravity Of Discomfort

11. H@rd3r

12. This Loss

13. Surrender To Failure