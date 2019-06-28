Menu
Kyle Meredith launches new daily show on Louisville’s 91.9 WFPK

The show airs daily at 6pm EST

by
on June 28, 2019, 4:34pm
Kyle Meredith, host of Kyle Meredith With… on Consequence of Sound Podcast Network, has announced a new daily show on Louisville radio station 91.9 WFPK.

Beginning July 1st, Meredith will host an hour-long weekday show at 6:00 pm local time. The show serves as an extension of his podcast, with a focus on new music and guest interviews. Tune in here to listen.

Kyle Meredith With… is a thrice weekly podcast presented exclusively by Consequence of Podcast Network. The show is available wherever you consume podcasts, including on Apple PodcastsSpotify, Google Play, and Stitcher.

Below, revisit Kyle’s recent episode with The National:

