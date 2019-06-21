The Stray Cats on How Rock Traces Back to Eddie Cochran

Kyle Meredith With... The Stray Cats

The Stray Cats drummer Slim Jim Phantom speaks to Kyle Meredith about the band’s reunion album, 40. He shares how the album lines up with their 40th anniversary and the way they recorded it live. Phantom also explains how “everything traces back to Eddie Cochran. The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Sex Pistols, Motörhead, none of them exist without Eddie Cochran.”

