Kyle Meredith With... Bush's Gavin Rossdale

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public



Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale rings up Kyle Meredith to discuss his reunion with Constantine co-star Keanu Reeves. Together, they discuss the new John Wick 3 soundtrack, particularly how lead single “Bullet Holes” traces back to Sixteen Stone deep cuts “The Bomb” and “Testosterone”. On a similar note, Rossdale revisits the album’s 25th anniversary and his time opening for David Bowie. They also double back to 1999’s The Science of Things for its 20th anniversary and look ahead to a new record on the way.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via Apple Podcasts.