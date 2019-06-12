Kyle Meredith With... Chris Robinson Brotherhood

Chris Robinson gives Kyle Meredith a shout to discuss his latest album with the Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Servants of the Sun. The two discuss how recording in the summer, a divorce, and a new relationship influenced his writing. Robinson also shares why he put the band on hiatus after losing a member and teases a potential solo album. The two then revisit The Black Crowes with 1994’s Amorica and 1999’s By Your Side.

