Fontaines D.C. on Marrying Poetry to Punk

Guitarist Carlos O'Connell also reflects on their hometown of Dublin

by
on June 05, 2019, 1:00pm
Fontaines D.C. guitarist Carlos O’Connell gives Kyle Meredith a call to talk about the band’s debut album, Dogrel, going against the tide after meeting in a music school, and marrying poetry to punk. They also chat about why their home of Dublin takes such a prominent spotlight on the record as the fabled city finds itself going through uncomfortable changes, and what an album like this means for their future.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via Apple Podcasts.

