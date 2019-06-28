LIVE Celebrates 25 Years of Throwing Copper

Kyle Meredith With... LIVE

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



LIVE frontman Ed Kowalczyk calls Kyle Meredith to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Throwing Copper. Together, the two discuss the album’s hit singles “Lightning Crashes”, “I Alone”, and “Selling the Drama”. They also revisit the trio of songs that were recorded during that era and are finally being released. Elsewhere, the two touch on the 30th anniversary of their debut, The Death of a Dictionary; playing Woodstock ’94 & ’99; the 2014 record the band did without him; and when we can expect new music.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter