Pete Yorn Details New Album Caretakers

Pete Yorn calls up Kyle Meredith to discuss his two new songs, “Calm Down” and “Can’t Stop You”, and how they lead into his new album, Caretakers, due out August 9th. He talks a little about how the album, out August 9th on Shelly Music, was recorded and co-written with Jackson Phillips of Day Wave. Elsewhere, he explains why he’s drawn to collaborations with folks like Scarlett Johansson, Liz Phair, and The Olms; his 20th anniversary working in the business; and how Bob Dylan’s Rolling Thunder Revue has had an influence on his own touring.

