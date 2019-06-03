Kyle Meredith With... Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow calls up Kyle Meredith about Threads, her latest record that boasts a helluva great guest lineup. Among her many collaborations, the two explore a duet with the late Johnny Cash that speaks to three different periods in American history, and a song that features both Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples. They also then take a trip back to both Woodstock ’94 and Woodstock ’99 and discuss how the two offered very different experiences.

