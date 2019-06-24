Warren Haynes on the Live Future of the Allman Brothers and What’s Next for Gov’t Mule

Kyle Meredith With... Warren Haynes

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Gov’t Mule mastermind Warren Haynes gives Kyle Meredith a ring to talk about the new live album, Bring on the Music: Live at the Capitol Theatre, which comes as a package with a Danny Clinch-directed film. Haynes discusses their history together and how the band’s deeper cuts get a chance to shine. It’s also Mule’s 25th anniversary as a band, which is all the more surprising as Haynes admits this was only suppose to be a side-project from his work in the Allman Brothers. Also listen for his thoughts on the live future of the Allman songs and the status of the next Gov’t Mule studio album.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter