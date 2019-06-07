Weyes Blood Shares Her Favorite Movie Soundtracks

Kyle Meredith With... Weyes Blood

Weyes Blood, aka singer-songwriter Natalie Mering, gives Kyle Meredith a call to discuss her new record, Titanic Rising. The two elaborate on the album’s ties to climate catastrophe, and how its submerged artwork factors into it all. In fact, we get the story of how they built that underwater bedroom. Elsewhere, they go over Mering’s love for movies and movie soundtracks before diving deep into the idea of true love.

