Lady Gaga extends Las Vegas residency into 2020

Launched last fall, Gaga’s residency consists of two shows: the hits-heavy “Lady Gaga Enigma” and a stripped-down set of her own music and Great American Songbook highlights called “Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano”. Taking place at Las Vegas’ Park MGM, two “Enigma” shows have been added for December, while a “Jazz & Piano” New Year’s Eve performance has also been announced.
The bigger news, however, is that both shows will now extend into a third year with new 2020 dates. Five “Enigma” performances have been added to April and May, with four more “Jazz & Piano” gigs happening in May.
Tickets go on sale June 28th, and you can also purchase them here. Find the announcement video followed by Lady Gaga’s complete Las Vegas schedule below.
“Lady Gaga Enigma” 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
Oct. 17th, 19th, 23rd, 25th, and 31st
Nov. 2nd, 6th, and 8th
Dec. 28th and 30th
Apr. 30th
May 2nd, 9th, 13th, and 15th
“Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano” 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
Oct. 20th and 26th
Nov. 3rd and 9th
Dec. 31st
May 3rd, 7th, 10th, and 16th