Lady Gaga extends Las Vegas residency into 2020

Plus, a trio of shows have been added for 2019, including a New Year's Eve performance

on June 21, 2019, 11:48am
Lady Gaga may be “pregnant” with her new album, but it could be awhile till she gives birth. Her energy right now is being put towards her current two-part Las Vegas residency, which she’s just expanded into 2020 with newly announced dates.

Launched last fall, Gaga’s residency consists of two shows: the hits-heavy “Lady Gaga Enigma” and a stripped-down set of her own music and Great American Songbook highlights called “Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano”. Taking place at Las Vegas’ Park MGM, two “Enigma” shows have been added for December, while a “Jazz & Piano” New Year’s Eve performance has also been announced.

(Read: 20 Essential Acts to Catch on Tour This Spring and Summer)

The bigger news, however, is that both shows will now extend into a third year with new 2020 dates. Five “Enigma” performances have been added to April and May, with four more “Jazz & Piano” gigs happening in May.

Tickets go on sale June 28th, and you can also purchase them here. Find the announcement video followed by Lady Gaga’s complete Las Vegas schedule below.

“Lady Gaga Enigma” 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
Oct. 17th, 19th, 23rd, 25th, and 31st

Nov. 2nd, 6th, and 8th

Dec. 28th and 30th

Apr. 30th

May 2nd, 9th, 13th, and 15th

“Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano” 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
Oct. 20th and 26th

Nov. 3rd and 9th

Dec. 31st

May 3rd, 7th, 10th, and 16th

