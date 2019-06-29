Lady Gaga at Stonewall Day Concert

Lady Gaga surprised fans on Friday at this year’s Stonewall Day Concert. As Rolling Stone reports, Gaga delivered an epic speech that lasted nearly 15 minutes, honoring the LGBTQ and the history of the Stonewall riots that went down 50 years ago.

“I may not, to some people, be considered a part of this community, even though I like girls sometimes,” Gaga admitted. “I would never degrade the fight you have endured. You have the power. You are so, so powerful, and I hope you feel that power today.”



A longtime advocate for the community, Gaga really went for the jugular by stressing, “True love is when you would take a bullet for someone, and you know I would take a bullet for you any day of the week.” You can almost hear that echo in the walls of time.

“You deserve to be addressed as you feel comfortable, respected, and loved,” Gaga later insisted, addressing the country’s fraught relationship with identity politics. “I could refer to you as the LGBTQ+ community, but then I would be missing so many people in between. I will continue to fight every day, during shows, even when I’m not on stage, to spread a message that is actually quite simple: ‘Be kind.'”

Watch the entire speech below.

Earlier this month, Taylor Swift also appeared at Stonewall Inn for another LGBTQ event that was hosted by Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Together, the two sang an acoustic rendition of “Shake It Off”. It was pretty great.

In related news, Gaga is “pregnant” with her new album, but also loving Vegas, enough that she’s extended her residency into 2020. Catch her now.