Lana Del Rey, photo by Philip Cosores

Last month, Lana Del Ray shared a cover of Sublime’s “Doin’ Time”, which was created for the recently premiered Sublime documentary. Now, the pop songstress has taken the tune on the road, performing her dreamy rendition of the 1997 track live for the first time ever.

LDR debuted her “Doin’ Time” cover during a show on Friday, which coincided with the Lust for Life singer’s 34th birthday. At the performance at Malahide Castle outside Dublin, Ireland, Del Ray was joined by two background dancers and a full band as they worked through the number off the reggae rocker’s self-titled final album.Watch the performance below.



Elsewhere during the performance, Del Rey confirmed that her new album, Norman Fucking Rockwell, would arrive in the next two months. While details about the upcoming compilation are sparse, the singer has shared two new original singles over the last few months, including “Venice Bitch” and “Mariners Apartment Complex”.