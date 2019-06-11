The 2019 Las Rageous festival has revealed its lineup, with Rob Zombie and Bring Me the Horizon leading the way. The two-day fest will take place at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on October 18th and 19th.

Joining the two headliners on the lineup are Chevelle, The Used, I Prevail, Dance Gavin Dance, Atreyu, Sleeping With Sirens, Beartooth, Fever 333, Whitechapel, While She Sleeps, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, He Is Legend, The Hu, and Shvpes.

Tickets for the event will go on sale this Friday (June 14th) to the general public at LasRageous.com, but previous attendees and subscribers to the festival’s website will be eligible for a special discounted pre-sale that begins tomorrow (June 12th).

In addition to the performances, a Las Rageous wedding chapel will be set up, allowing concertgoers to get married from 5 p.m. to midnight each day.

