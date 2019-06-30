Menu
Liam Gallagher dedicates “Champagne Supernova” to The Prodigy’s Keith Flint: Watch

To close out Gallagher's performance at Glastonbury.

June 29, 2019
Liam Gallagher (Philip Cosores) and Keith Flint
Liam Gallagher used a portion of his set at Glastonbury on Saturday to pay tribute to fellow UK music legend Keith Flint of The Prodigy.

The Oasis singer dedicated his closing performance of “Champagne Supernova” in honor of Flint, who passed away earlier this year.

“This is the last song, I want to dedicate it to the one and only Keith Flint,” Gallagher declared. “Look after yourselves, have a good night.”

Watch footage of the performance below.

Gallagher is set to release his new album, Why Me? Why Not., in September.

