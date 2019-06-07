Liam Gallagher, photo by Philip Cosores

A lot has transpired since the release of Liam Gallagher’s last album, As You Were. The Oasis rocker was tangled up in an assault investigation, got pegged by fish while performing, and even went on a drunken Twitter rant about Radiohead. He returns today on a hopefully better note with new song “Shockwave”.

Gallagher debuted the single live on Wednesday night at a concert in London. The track is reportedly off a forthcoming full-length dubbed WHY ME? WHY NOT. According to the English songwriter, the new album is comprised of “20 new songs that will change your lives” and may even include contributions from his own son.



(Read: Ranking: Every Alternative Rock No. 1 Hit from Worst to Best)

Listen to “Shockwave” below and judge it for yourself.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It is indeed — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 29, 2019

Watch live footage from Gallagher’s London show.

As You Were dropped back in 2017. His brother, Noel Gallagher, is also in the midst of a new music rollout; his new Black Star Dancing EP arrives June 14th.