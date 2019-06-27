Liam Gallagher shares new track “The River”: Stream

Liam Gallagher is set to return at the end of summer with his sophomore solo album, Why Me? Why Not.. After revealing the lead single “Shockwave” earlier this month, the British rocker has today shared a second track, “The River”.

With a bit of a ’70s throwback stomp, “The River” finds the former Oasis singer rallying the disenchanted to provoke change. “Don’t believe celebrities/ The money sucking MPs/ The device in your hands, imitation beauty,” sings Gallagher with a curled lip. It seems the “fat man in an anorak” is harboring a bit of frustration underneath that jacket.



Take a listen to “The River” below.

The follow-up to 2017’s As You Were, Why Me? Why Not. is out September 20th via Warner Records. Pre-order it now, and grab tickets to Liam Gallagher’s supporting tour — which includes dates with The Who — here.