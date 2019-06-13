Liam Gallagher announces new album Why Me? Why Not.

Liam Gallagher, photo by Philip Cosores

Former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher has formally announced the release of his sophomore solo album: Why Me? Why Not. is due out September 20th through Warner Bros. Records.

Why Me? Why Not. was written by Gallagher along with producers Andrew Wyatt (of Miike Snow) and Greg Kurstin, and recorded in both Los Angeles and London. Wyatt and Kurstin previously worked with Gallagher on his 2017 solo debut, As You Were.



In a statement, Gallagher explained: “I wrote some songs on my own for the last album, but this time it’s all co-writes. Reason being is I want it to be even better than As You Were. I know my strengths and I know my limitations. I’m an ok songwriter, but I’m a great singer and frontman. I want the second album to be a step-up because the hardest thing to do is to make something the same, only better. So that’s what we’ve done.”

Gallagher previewed Why Me? Why Not. with the release of its lead single, “Shockwave”, last week. Today, he’s shared the single’s accompanying video. Directed by the award-winning filmmaker François Rousselet, the video “sets the iconic frontman’s swaggering charisma to some striking, cinematic-scale photography. It takes him on a voyage through America’s Deep South, from desolate wastelands to train tracks and large-scale protests,” according to a press release. Watch it below.

In October, Gallagher will join fellow UK rock legends The Who for a smattering of US tour dates; get tickets here. A documentary on Gallagher called As It Was is also expected to arrive later this year to coincide with with the release of Why Me? Why Not.