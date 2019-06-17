Lightning Born unveil video for new song “Renegade”: Stream

Lightning Born

Lightning Born, a North Carolina metal act featuring Corrosion of Conformity bassist Mike Dean, are set to release their self-titled debut album this Friday via Ripple Music, and the band has teamed up with Heavy Consequence to debut the video for the new song “Renegade” (watch below).

In addition to Dean, the self-described “heirloom doom metal” band is rounded out by singer Brenna Leath (The Hell No), drummer Doza Hawes (Mega Colossus), and guitarist Erik Sugg (Demon Eye).



Regarding the new song, Dean tells us, “‘Renegade’ is like 1960s TV show theme jazz, drastically simplified for high volume rock-band presentation (a la early Black Sabbath with a short attention span). We thought we would try to swing at a higher velocity. Erik’s main riff is a great vehicle for this and Doza just does all of that Bill Ward-inspired stuff with such conviction and an identity of his own. Everything in the song is just spinning around Brenna’s foundational vocal line.”

Lightning Born formed a few years ago when Dean was working with local musicians at his North Carolina studio, including Leath and Sugg. When Sugg indicated he was forming a new project with Leath and Hawes, Dean ended up rounding out the lineup himself. “They mentioned they needed a bass player and I must have invited myself to try out,” recalled Dean. “We made recordings on the run, after work, and between tours. Eventually we had a record, and we are, Ripple Music recording artists.”

The band’s self-titled debut album is available for pre-order at this location. Watch the video for “Renegade” below.