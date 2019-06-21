Future (photo by Philip Cosores) and Lil Baby

In the last seven days alone, Lil Baby has teamed with Lykke Li (“sex money feelings die”) and Gucci Mane (“Ice”). Now, the rapper continues his collaborative streak by linking up with fellow Atlanta native Future on new a song titled “Out the Mud”.

On the joint effort, the two MCs reflect on all they’ve accomplished since making it big and leaving their old lives behind. “F*ck the whole gang/ I’m out the hood, then put ’em on a payroll,” raps Lil Baby.



During his turn at the mic, Future spits, “Sippin’ sizzurp/ Took me number one, no promo/ I’m in spaceships/ I’m the boss on a new low/ I feel like you different once you make it out the mud.”

A collaboration between the two seemed nearly inevitable after Future declared Lil Baby one of the current GOATs of trap music back in January. See what happens when two of the best in the business get together by streaming “Out the Mud” below.

Today’s new song is expected to appear on Lil Baby’s next project, the follow-up to 2018’s Street Gossip. As for Future, he recently shared his Save Me EP and announced his “Legendary Nights Tour” with Meek Mill, tickets for which can be purchased here.