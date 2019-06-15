Lil Nas X reveals tracklist, artwork for 7 EP

Fifth graders of the world, get excited: Lil Nas X will look to capitalize on the success of his viral single “Old Town Road” with the release of his debut EP later this month. 7 is due out June 21st via Columbia Records.
The seven-track EP opens with the aforementioned “Old Town Road” remix featuring Billy Rae Cyrus. Other tracks include “Panini”, “F9mily”, “Kick It”, “Rodeo”, “Bring U Down”, and “C7osure”.
Check out the EP’s artwork and tracklist, plus revisit “Old Town Road” below.
7 DROPS ON JUNE 21ST!! 🐎🌃💫 pic.twitter.com/PVWouPL18K
— nope (@LilNasX) June 15, 2019
7 EP Tracklist:
01. Old Town Road (Remix) (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)
02. Panini
03. F9mily
04. Kick It
05. Rodeo
06. Bring U Down (feat. Ryan Tedder)
07. C7osure