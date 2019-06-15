Lil Nas X reveals tracklist, artwork for 7 EP

Lil Nas X

Fifth graders of the world, get excited: Lil Nas X will look to capitalize on the success of his viral single “Old Town Road” with the release of his debut EP later this month. 7 is due out June 21st via Columbia Records.

The seven-track EP opens with the aforementioned “Old Town Road” remix featuring Billy Rae Cyrus. Other tracks include “Panini”, “F9mily”, “Kick It”, “Rodeo”, “Bring U Down”, and “C7osure”.



Check out the EP’s artwork and tracklist, plus revisit “Old Town Road” below.

7 DROPS ON JUNE 21ST!! 🐎🌃💫 pic.twitter.com/PVWouPL18K — nope (@LilNasX) June 15, 2019

7 EP Tracklist:

01. Old Town Road (Remix) (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)

02. Panini

03. F9mily

04. Kick It

05. Rodeo

06. Bring U Down (feat. Ryan Tedder)

07. C7osure