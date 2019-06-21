Lil Nas X drops his debut EP 7: Stream

Lil Nas X

Earlier this year, Lil Nas X stole the spotlight with his hit “Old Town Road”. The young rapper (and debatable country star) has now capitalized on the success of the much-memed track, releasing his debut EP 7.

Predictably, given its name, the EP sports seven tracks, including his wildly popular “Old Town Road” remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus and “Panini”, a new song he released yesterday that credits (weirdly enough) Kurt Cobain. 7 also features five new numbers, such as “F9mily”, “Kick It”, and “C7osure”. There are also two new collaborations in the collection, including OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder guest spot on “Bring U Down” a surprise appearance from Cardi B during “Rodeo”.



You can stream Lil Nas X’s first-ever EP below.

7 Artwork:

7 Tracklist:

01. Old Town Road (Remix) (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)

02. Panini

03. F9mily

04. Kick It

05. Rodeo (feat. TKTKTK)

06. Bring U Down (feat. Ryan Tedder)

07. C7osure

