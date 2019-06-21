Menu
Lil Nas X drops his debut EP 7: Stream

The 7-track collection includes a collaboration with Cardi B

by
on June 21, 2019, 12:04am
Lil Nas X 7 debut EP album
Lil Nas X

Earlier this year, Lil Nas X stole the spotlight with his hit “Old Town Road”. The young rapper (and debatable country star) has now capitalized on the success of the much-memed track, releasing his debut EP 7.

Predictably, given its name, the EP sports seven tracks, including his wildly popular “Old Town Road” remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus and “Panini”, a new song he released yesterday that credits (weirdly enough) Kurt Cobain. also features five new numbers, such as “F9mily”, “Kick It”, and “C7osure”. There are also two new collaborations in the collection, including OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder guest spot on “Bring U Down” a surprise appearance from Cardi B during “Rodeo”.

You can stream Lil Nas X’s first-ever EP below.

Artwork: 

Lil Nas X 7 EP artwork

7 Tracklist:
01. Old Town Road (Remix) (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)
02. Panini
03. F9mily
04. Kick It
05. Rodeo (feat. TKTKTK)
06. Bring U Down (feat. Ryan Tedder)
07. C7osure

 

