Lil Nas X comes out on final day of Pride

Lil Nas X is celebrating Pride as proud member of the LGTBQ community.

The “Old Town Road” star came out publicly on Sunday, the final day of Pride Month 2019. “some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure,” he wrote in a tweet which included a rainbow emoji.



“c7osure”, from her newly released 7 EP, includes empowering lyrics like: “Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take ahold / This is what I gotta do, can’t be regrettin’ when I’m old” and “Brand new places I’ll choose and I’ll go, I know / Embracin’ this news I behold unfolding / I know, I know, I know it don’t feel like it’s time / But I look back at this moment, I’ll see that I’m fine.”

Later, Lil Nas X pointed to a rainbow colored building on the cover for 7 EP, writing, “deadass thought i made it obvious.”

Earlier in the weekend, Lil Nas X made a surprise appearance at Glastonbury, joining Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus for a performance of “Old Town Road”.

