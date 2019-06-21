Menu
Lil Uzi Vert and TM88 reconnect on new song “Slayerr”: Stream

In which Lil Uzi Vert compares himself to Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo

on June 21, 2019, 11:12am
lil uzi vert slayerr tm88 new song collaboration release stream rap
Lil Uzi Vert, photo by Cat Miller

Lil Uzi Vert and 808 Mafia member TM88 are reuniting for a new song, “Slayerr”. The two previously combined talents on “Mood” from 2018.

First teased a year ago, “Slayerr” hears Lil Uzi Vert comparing himself to Dave Lombardo, drummer of Slayer. “Young Lombardo, I’m a slayer,” the Philly rapper repeats throughout the track.

Hear it down below.

Today’s offering is expected to appear on producer TM88’s forthcoming 88Effect project. It marks Lil Uzi Vert’s first song of the year following March’s “Free Uzi”, a single that commented on the MC’s ongoing label drama. Per reports, Lil Uzi Vert’s label, Generation Now, has been preventing the release of his Eternal Atake album, which was completed back in December.

“Slayerr” Artwork:

lil uzi vert slayerr artwork Lil Uzi Vert and TM88 reconnect on new song Slayerr: Stream

