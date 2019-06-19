Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Freestyle Love Supreme improv hip-hop show heading to Broadway

Freestyle Love Supreme, photo by Marielle Solan Photography for @ArsNova/via @freestylelove

For Lin-Manuel Miranda’s next project, he’s reaching back to his first. The polymath has announced he’s bringing his pre-Hamilton, pre-In the Heights production Freestyle Love Supreme to Broadway this fall.

Freestyle Love Supreme is a hip-hop improv show created by Miranda, Thomas Kail (who directed both in the Heights and Hamilton on Broadway) and Anthony Veneziale. It’s lived in many incarnations since its inception in 2004, including a short-lived TV series and a Seeso special. Most recently, the troupe wrapped a run at the Greenwich House Theater in New York and announced nine shows at the Kennedy Center this summer.



The 16-week Broadway production will run from October through January, with previews beginning September 13th. The core company includes Veneziale, Andrew Bancroft, Arthur Lewis, Bill Sherman, Chris Sullivan, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. Special guests will appear unannounced throughout the residency, including Wayne Brady, Christopher Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, and Daveed Diggs. And yes, Miranda plans on delivering some Freestyle Love Supreme as well.

“When we did the Off Broadway run, I probably did a couple times a week, and I’m hoping to do something similar to that,” Miranda said (via The New York Times) he said. “It will be a happy time when I will watch the edit [of the currently filming In the Heights movie adaptation] and rap with my friends.”

Watch Miranda participate in Wheel of Freestyle on last night’s Tonight Show: