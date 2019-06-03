Beyoncé as Nala in The Lion King

Disney is sharing a new trailer for the remake of The Lion King, but it’s not just any normal preview. Unlike previous ones, today’s clip is the first to finally feature the voice acting of Beyoncé as Nala.

In the dramatic, 30-second visual, Beyoncé’s Nala character is heard encouraging Simba to rise up and be a leader. “Simba, you have to take your place as King,” she says. As she herself is Queen Bey, she likely knows a thing or two about holding royal responsibilities.



Check out the trailer below.

The Jon Favreau-directed Lion King remake arrives in theaters July 19th and also stars Donald Glover (Simba) and James Earl Jones (Mufasa). Additionally, the cast boasts John Oliver as Zazu, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumbaa. Beyoncé, Elton John, and Hans Zimmer all contributed to the film’s soundtrack.

Bey recently released her excellent Netflix documentary, Homecoming.