Little Women (Wilson Webb/© 2019 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Little Women, Greta Gerwig‘s adaptation of the classic Louisa May Alcott novel and directorial follow-up to Lady Bird, is one of the more buzzed-about late-year films on the way in 2019. Now, a slew of photos have emerged, putting forth a better idea of the look and feel of Gerwig’s project.

A Vanity Fair profile on the upcoming film includes a number of previously unseen set photos detailing the naturally-lit palette of Gerwig’s film, which as Gerwig puts it at one point in the accompanying interview, will embrace the contextual modernity of the time: “They were just people. They were not in a period piece, they were just living … They were the most modern people who had ever existed, up till that point.”



The photos also offer a better look at the primary cast, from the March sisters Jo (Saoirse Ronan), Meg (Emma Watson), Amy (Florence Pugh) and Beth (Eliza Scanlen) to their commanding aunt (Meryl Streep), mother Marmee (Laura Dern), and Jo’s friend/eventual suitor Laurie (Timothée Chalamet).

Little Women is poised to revive the 1868 novel for yet another generation come Christmas, with its release currently set for December 25th, 2019.