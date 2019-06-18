Lizzo nods to Sister Act 2 while performing “Juice” at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Lizzo at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony took place tonight in Los Angeles. There to liven things up was pop star and rapper Lizzo, who performed her Cuz I Love You single “Juice”. She took the stage after being introduced by Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, and Elisabeth Moss.

Lizzo decided to play with the viewer’s expectation by starting the over-the-top, funky, ritzy song with a solo, soulful introduction. While a ballad rendition of her song playing on piano behind her, she stood still dressed in a church choir robe and the camera cut away to a group of backup dancers, also dressed in choir robes. A stage manager leaned in and informs the group that “Lizzo says, ‘Take off your robes.'” Then the fun began. In flashy tracksuits, everyday apparel, and white sneakers, she and her backup dancers worked their way through a choreographed routine while Brie Larson, Jaden Smith, and Elizabeth Moss watched from the crowd.



(Read: Lizzo Does It All on the Near-Flawless Cuz I Love You)

At one point in her performance, Lizzo threw in a tribute to Sister Act 2, turning to face her backup dancers to recreate the “Oh Happy Day” scene. To make it even more perfect, she then turned to the crowd and got them to join in. Talk about a mood. Watch her performance below (and catch the tribute around the 2:25 mark).

That’s not all Lizzo has been working on lately. She partnered with Charli XCX for “Blame It on Your Love” off the latter’s upcoming new album. Last month, she appeared in the song and video for “Extra Consent” on Open Mike Eagle’s new variety show. And then there’s that live-action film Hustlers with Cardi B and Jennifer Lopez about strippers embezzling money from Wall Street, in which Lizzo will make her film debut.

In fact, Lizzo has been so successful as of late that her music has become a hype song for Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who used “Good as Hell” when taking the stage. It seems everybody is drinking the Lizzo juice these days.