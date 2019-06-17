Lodge 49 Season Two

Last summer, AMC debuted the first season of their Long Beach, California-set dramedy Lodge 49. The quirky, unpredictable surf-set series instantly captured our attention and affections, leading us to name it one of the best TV shows of 2018. With Season Two of the critical hit premiering on August 12th, the network has revealed three new teasers of Lodge 49.

(Read: Top 25 TV Shows of 2018)

The show revolves around protagonist surfer dude Sean “Dud” Dudley (Wyatt Russell) and his induction into the Ancient and Benevolent Order of the Lynx. Originally dropped via Entertainment Weekly, the first of the new clips features Dud himself hobbling into a cheesy surf shop. The other two scenes feature Dud’s increasingly forgetful mentor Ernie (Brent Jennings) and clumsily hapless twin sister Liz (Sonya Cassidy).



Check out the two new teasers below.

EW also debuted a few new posters for the show, which you can check out below.