Lost Under Heaven return with new song “Teen Violence”: Stream

LUH. (Lost Under Heaven), photo by Ebony Hoorn

Earlier this year saw Lost Under Heaven, aka LUH., release their sophomore album, Love Hates What You Become. Today, the Manchester indie outfit is sharing “Teen Violence”, a new song birthed during those same recording sessions.

“Teen Violence” was originally written in 2016 and produced by John Congleton (St. Vincent, Modest Mouse), but ultimately didn’t make the cut for Love Hates. After album sessions wrapped up, frontman Ellery James Roberts returned to his Manchester hometown and reworked the tune for proper release.



Lost Under Heaven’s new song challenges listeners to think about humanity’s role and responsibility when it comes to current world crises. A statement from Roberts explains further:

“‘Teen Violence’ is an allegorical tragedy about an Androgynous Prophet of the Divine Feminine who is brutally silenced by an aggressively ignorant society that is unable to comprehend his/her vision due to the paralysis of Cultural Immaturity. It is a song of our time: this formative moment in human history where we are faced with a plethora of crises that threaten the extinction of the species. Our Politics fail to make adequate response as the wider culture continues to fracture into increasingly oppositional individualist hysteria.”

Take a listen below.

Love Hates follows 2016’s Spiritual Songs for Lovers to Sing and also boasts contributions from Swans drummer Thor Harris.

Lost Under Heaven, which also features Ebony Hoorn, formed after WU LYF disbanded in 2012.