Luke Temple announces new album, Both-And, shares lush folk single, “Wounded Brightness”: Stream

Luke Temple, photo by Steve Keros

Here We Go Magic frontman Luke Temple has announced a new solo album. The record, titled Both-And, will come out September 13th via Native Cat Recordings. Pre-orders are available now.

In anticipation of the release, he’s shared the album’s lead single, “Wounded Brightness”. It’s a quiet, lush, mesmerizing song that turns an acoustic guitar melody into a bossa nova-like beat. Chimes and shakers can be heard in the background. The real show stopper is, of course, Temple. His voice is both whispery and confident, raspy and smooth, close and distant — essentially placing him alongside other entrancing singer-songwriters like Alexi Murdoch or José González. Listen to it below.



A press release describes the album as being “both the bright pop-hooks of Temple’s work with Here We Go Magic and a thrilling experimental bent with songs looking directly at living within time passing.” It follows up his previous albums A Hand Through the Cellar Door, Good Mood Fool, Don’t Act Like You Don’t Care, and Blast Off Through the Wicker as Art Feynman.

Below, take a look at the album artwork as well as the tracklist, which spans 12 tracks and has one of this year’s best song titles: “200,000,000 Years of Fucking”.

Both-And Artwork:

Both-And Tracklist:

01. (O)

02. Don’t Call Me Windy

03. Wounded Brightness

04. (D)

05. Given Our Good Life

06. Taking Chances

07. Empty Promises

08. Henry in Forever Phases

09. 200,000,000 Years of Fucking

10. Least of Me

11. (A)

12. Walking Iris

Luke Temple has also announced an upcoming tour, including dates in Brooklyn, Chicago, Toronto, and Philadelphia. He will be playing with Meernaa at each date. See the full itinerary below.

Luke Temple 2019 Tour Dates:

09/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle *

09/10 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd *

09/11 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *

09/13 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *

09/14 — Cleveland, OH @ Now That’s Class *

09/15 — Toronto, ON @ Monarch *

09/16 — Montreal, QC @ Brasserie *

09/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right *

* = w/ Meernaa