Lykke Li recruits Lil Baby for new “sex money feelings die” remix: Stream

Taken from a forthcoming EP titled still sad still sexy

by
on June 13, 2019, 1:04pm
lykke li remix sex money lil baby snowsa stream
Lykke Li, photo by Lior Phillips

On last year’s so sad so sexy, Lykke Li intricately wove in more trap-infused production than ever before. The Swedish artist is taking her love of hip-hop a step further by recruiting Atlanta’s Lil Baby for a new remix of “sex money feelings die”.

Hear it below.

(Read: The Top 50 Albums of 2018)

The rework, which also features Snowsa, is set to appear on a new EP titled still sad still sexyDue out sometime this summer, it will include more so sad so sexy remixes as well new original music.

In August, Li will present her all-female music festival, YOLA DÍA, whose bill is comprised of Cat Power, Courtney Love & The Chateau Band, CupcakKe, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

