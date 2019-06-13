Lykke Li, photo by Lior Phillips

On last year’s so sad so sexy, Lykke Li intricately wove in more trap-infused production than ever before. The Swedish artist is taking her love of hip-hop a step further by recruiting Atlanta’s Lil Baby for a new remix of “sex money feelings die”.

Hear it below.



The rework, which also features Snowsa, is set to appear on a new EP titled still sad still sexy. Due out sometime this summer, it will include more so sad so sexy remixes as well new original music.

In August, Li will present her all-female music festival, YOLA DÍA, whose bill is comprised of Cat Power, Courtney Love & The Chateau Band, CupcakKe, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.