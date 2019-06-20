Menu
Mac Miller appears on new track “That’s Life” alongside Sia and 88-Keys: Stream

The second posthumous collaboration from Miller to surface in the last week

by
on June 20, 2019, 7:55am
Mac Miller and 88-Keys
Last week brought the release of “Time”, Mac Miller’s posthumous collaboration with Kali Uchis and The Free Nationals. Today, the late rapper pops up on another track, “That’s Life”, this time alongside Sia and Grammy Award-winning producer 88-Keys.

“That’s Life” dates back to a February 2015 recording session in New York, but is finally receiving its official release today with the blessing of Miller’s family. 88-Keys, a longtime collaborator of Kanye West, told DJ Booth that Miller intentionally sought to use a beat that Kanye would have chosen. “I played it for him, and he just kinda lost it. He just went crazy. He started writing,” 88-Keys recalled.

Take a listen to “That’s Life” below.

