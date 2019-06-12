Mac Miller, photo by David Brendan Hall

A new posthomous recording from Mac Miller has been released. The track is titled “Time” and also features Anderson .Paak’s backing band The Free Nationals and Kali Uchis. Take a listen below.

“I gotta take some time to grow, but I don’t wanna let you go/ How did we get so comfortable?” Uchi opens the silky smooth, funk tune. For his part, Miller takes a more relaxed, almost zen approach to all the relationship tension, rapping: “We just need some time/ Keep watching, let it all unwind/ You get yours, of course I get mine/ In the end everything will be fine/ It’s by design.”



According to Billboard, “Time” doesn’t feature .Paak, although he and Miller have history. The two collaborated on Miller’s 2016 Divine Feminine hit “Dang”, a song .Paak later covered in honor of the late rapper. Both .Paak and The Free Nationals also performed together at Miller’s massive tribute concert in October.

“Time” follows Miller’s posthumous Spotify Singles session from November. It’s said to be the second single off The Free Nationals’ upcoming album, which they teased last year with “Beauty & Essex” featuring Daniel Caesar and Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

Miller’s last proper full-length, Swimming, dropped August 2018.