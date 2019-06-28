Announcing Consequence of Sound Stage at Mad Cool Festival 2019

Consequence of Sound is heading to Madrid next month for Mad Cool Festival 2019. In just four short years, Mad Cool has quickly become one of the most anticipated festivals on the calendar, featuring out-of-this-world lineups performing across five stages, all set against the picturesque backdrop of Madrid, Spain.

This year Consequence of Sound is proud to be presenting one of Mad Cool’s five stages. Over the course of the festival’s three days (plus its Wednesday night Welcome Party), the Consequence of Sound Stage will welcome some of our favorite artists, including Parquet Courts, Black Midi, Pip Blom, Le Butcherettes, Yonaka, Foxing, Amber Mark, and more. Local stars Molina Molina will also take the CoS stage (read more about the Madrid outfit and its genre-bending “cool songs” approach to making music).



Check out the festival’s full stage-by-stage lineup below. Beyond the aforementioned acts, this year’s Mad Cool Festival promises The Cure, Smashing Pumpkins, Vampire Weekend, The National, Bon Iver, Chemical Brothers, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Iggy Pop, Robyn, Rosalía The 1975, Greta Van Fleet, Tash Sultana, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, and many more great acts.

If you’d like to join us in Madrid, you can still get tickets to the festival here.

Mad Cool Welcome Party, Wednesday the 10th:

Mad Cool Festival Day 1, Thursday the 11th:

Mad Cool Festival Day 2, Friday the 12th:

Mad Cool Festival Day 3, Saturday the 13th: