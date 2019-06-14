Madonna premieres new album Madame X: Stream

Madonna, photo by Steven Klein

Madonna is back with her first album in four years. Stream Madame X in full now via Apple Music or Spotify.

The Rebel Heart follow-up was influenced by Madonna’s time living in Lisbon, Portugal, and hears the Queen of Pop folding in a multitude of different sounds and styles. Of the 13 tracks, we’ve already heard early singles in the reggaeton-flavored “Medellín” featuring Maluma, the politically-charged “I Rise”, and the Swae Lee-assisted “Crave”.



Madonna also shared “Future”, a dancehall-infused collaboration with Diplo and Migos rapper Quavo, and “Dark Ballet”, whose video starred rapper Mykki Blanco as Joan of Arc.

When asked about what she hopes Madame X will reveal to critics, Madonna told NPR,

“It’s really not about what I want them to know about me, it’s what I want them to know about my observations about life. And that is that life is a paradox. We all need to be more curious, more open-minded, less judgmental, less discriminating, more accepting, more loving, more adventurous. Madame X would like that to happen in the world. That’s what I want people to know.”

The 60-year-old pop icon will support the new album with a corresponding “Madame X Tour” that begins in September. Find your tickets here.

Madame X Artwork:

Madame X Tracklist:

01. Medellín (feat. Maluma)

02. Dark Ballet

03. God Control

04. Future (feat. Quavo)

05. Batuka

06. Killers Who Are Partying

07. Crave (feat. Swae Lee)

08. Crazy

09. Come Alive

10. Extreme Occident *

11. Faz Gostoso (feat. Anitta)

12. Bitch I’m Loca (feat. Maluma)

13. I Don’t Search I Find

14. Looking for Mercy *

15. I Rise *

* = deluxe versionHere’s an alternate version of the artwork: