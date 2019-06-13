Maggie Rogers performing "Burning" on Ellen

Maggie Rogers will embark on an extensive tour next month in support of her debut album, Heard It in a Past Life. Ahead of those dates, the indie songwriter visited Ellen to showcase one of the LP’s singles, “Burning”.

Thursday’s appearance saw Rogers barefoot and in tie-dye attire as she bopped around the stage. Her energy matched that of a scintillating, crackling fire, and she was accompanied by a background of flame-like glowing lights.



Replay Maggie Rogers’ performance of “Burning” down below.

Rogers previously performed “Light On” on Ellen back in January. In April, she swung by The Tonight Show to reunite with her New York University mentor Questlove.

Her next run of tour dates runs from July all the way through mid-October, and tickets can be purchased here.