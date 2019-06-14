Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Manu Chao announces expanded version of Clandestino, featuring three new songs

Listen to his new reworking of "Clandestino" and "Bloody Bloody Border"

by
on June 14, 2019, 12:40pm
0 comments
Manu Chao's artwork for Clandestino / Bloody Border
Manu Chao's artwork for Clandestino / Bloody Border

Manu Chao is re-releasing his acclaimed debut solo album, 1998’s Clandestino, with new music.

Due out August 30th, the expanded set is called Clandestino / Bloody Border and features three additional tracks from the French/Spanish rock musician. Included are a newly reimagined version of the album’s title track featuring Trinidadian feminist pioneer Calypso Rose; a previously unreleased Clandestino outtake called “Roadies Rules”, which has since been reworked by Chao and collaborator Renaud Letang; and “Bloody Bloody Border”, which was written after Chao visited migrant camps in Arizona in 2011.

Take a listen to both the new version of “Clandestino” and “Bloody Bloody Border” below.

Previous Story
Burial entrances with new song “State Forest”: Stream
Next Story
Toad the Wet Sprocket on Being Mistaken for Christian Rock
No comments