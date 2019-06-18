Marilyn Manson officially reveals new drummer Brandon Pertzborn

Brandon Pertzborn and Marilyn Manson, via Instagram: marilynmanson

Back in March, drummer Gil Sharone announced he was exiting Marilyn Manson’s eponymous band after five years in the group, leaving the shock rocker on the search for a new stickman. Now, Manson has revealed that his new drummer is Brandon Pertzborn of the band Ho99o9.

The news actually unofficially came out a couple weeks ago when The Dillinger Escape Plan drummer Billy Rymer revealed that he was filling in for Pertzborn in Ho99o9 while “he takes on duties with Marilyn Manson.”



But Manson made it official today when he posted a picture of himself and Pertzborn, calling him his “new drummer” and reporting that they went to see a film together. Pertzborn shared the same photo on his own Instagram, with the caption, “Hot off the press! North America, see you this summer with Marilyn Manson.”

In addition to Ho9909, Pertzborn also was a recent member of hardcore legends Black Flag and played in Misfits guitarist Doyle’s touring band, as well.

(Buy: Tickets to Marilyn Manson’s Upcoming Tour Dates)

Pertzborn will make his debut with Marilyn Manson when the shock rocker kicks off his “Twins of Evil: Hell Never Dies Tour” with co-headliner Rob Zombie on July 9th in Baltimore, Maryland.

Manson also recently revealed that he was working on a new album with producer Shooter Jennings.