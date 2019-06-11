Mark Hamill, photo by Heather Kaplan

The force wasn’t strong with Mark Hamill at Jack in the Box. On Monday night’s episode of Late Late Show With James Corden, the legendary Star Wars actor shared how he was once fired from the fast food chain for doing his now-blockbuster voices.

“I was always trying to find the theatrical aspects of it,” Hamill explained of the job. “I was in the back all the time, making shakes and manning the grill, and I always aspired to work the [drive-thru] window. The one chance I had at it — it never occurred to me to not be in character.”



Hamill then discussed how he tried to find a voice that might emulate the Jack in the Box mascot. “My manager didn’t think it was very funny,” he added. “He told me to go home and never come back. I got fired. Fired! For being in character!”

Their loss obviously as Hamill has since become one of the most in-demand voice actors in Hollywood. That irony isn’t lost on the former Jedi, who joked at how he wishes he could have said, “I’ll show you! One day, I’ll be The Joker and then you’ll be sorry!”l

This month, however, Hamill will be Chucky in the new Child’s Play remake, which hits theaters on June 21st. For now, watch the full interview below and get your tickets now.