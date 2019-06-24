Mary J. Blige and Nas are expanding their co-headlining “Royalty Tour”. The North American summer trek now includes new dates in Brooklyn, Baltimore, Newark, and Indianapolis, as well as a special closing show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Set to run from early July through mid-September, the “Royalty Tour” will see the R&B icon and rap legend turn in hit-filled sets night after night. The joint tour serves as a reunion for the pair, who previously collaborated on the 1997 single “Love is All We Need” and then again on 2012’s “Reach Out”. Ahead of their upcoming concerts together, last month Blige and Nas shared a new single called “Thriving”.



Tickets for the new tour dates go on sale this Friday, June 28th via LiveNation. Once they’re sold out, you can purchase tickets here.

Yesterday, Mary J. Blige was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2019 Bet Awards. Afterward, she took the stage for a lengthy career-spanning performance.

Mary J. Blige and Nas 2019 Tour Dates:

07/11 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

07/13 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

07/14 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place ^

07/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

07/20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena ^

07/21 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

07/24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/25 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

07/28 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

07/31 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

08/02 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/03 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

08/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

08/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

08/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint ^

08/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint ^

08/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

08/22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

08/25 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

08/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

08/29 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

08/31 – Syracuse, NY @ St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

09/01 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

09/08 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

09/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

^ = Mary J. Blige only

Revisit “Thriving” below.