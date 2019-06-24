Mary J. Blige and Nas are expanding their co-headlining “Royalty Tour”. The North American summer trek now includes new dates in Brooklyn, Baltimore, Newark, and Indianapolis, as well as a special closing show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.
Set to run from early July through mid-September, the “Royalty Tour” will see the R&B icon and rap legend turn in hit-filled sets night after night. The joint tour serves as a reunion for the pair, who previously collaborated on the 1997 single “Love is All We Need” and then again on 2012’s “Reach Out”. Ahead of their upcoming concerts together, last month Blige and Nas shared a new single called “Thriving”.
Tickets for the new tour dates go on sale this Friday, June 28th via LiveNation. Once they’re sold out, you can purchase tickets here.
Yesterday, Mary J. Blige was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2019 Bet Awards. Afterward, she took the stage for a lengthy career-spanning performance.
Mary J. Blige and Nas 2019 Tour Dates:
07/11 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
07/13 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
07/14 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place ^
07/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
07/20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena ^
07/21 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
07/24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/25 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
07/28 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
07/31 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
08/02 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/03 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
08/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
08/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
08/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
08/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint ^
08/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint ^
08/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
08/22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
08/25 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
08/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
08/29 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
08/31 – Syracuse, NY @ St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
09/01 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
09/08 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
09/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
^ = Mary J. Blige only
Revisit “Thriving” below.