Matt and Kim, photo by Philip Cosores

Last year, Matt and Kim released a new album Almost Everyday. Now, the duo are looking to the past as they celebrate the 10th anniversary of Grand. To commemorate their breakout record, the Brooklyn duo will hit the road this fall to perform the 2009 LP in its entirety.

Said Matt in a statement, “In celebration of its 10 year anniversary, we’re going on a US tour playing our album Grand in its entirety (as well as a bunch of other songs)! This album totally changed me and Kim’s lives, but some of the songs off Grand we’ve never even played live before. We’re really excited we get to do this trip and we’ve never done anything like it. It’s gonna be special.”



The 29-show outing kicks off on October 17th with a series of performances across the Midwest. The indie-pop pair will then head to the West Coast, with four shows scheduled in California in addition to those in Washington and Oregon. Other notable runs include a three-night stand in Texas and a tour-closing two-night stint in their home base of New York City ahead of Thanksgiving.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 7th, at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can also pick up tickets here.

Matt and Kim 2019 Tour Dates:

10/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

10/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

10/19 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

10/21 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/22 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

10/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

10/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

10/29 – Denver, CO @ Odgen Theatre

10/31 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

11/01 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/02 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

11/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

11/05 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

11/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

11/08 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

11/09 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

11/11 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

11/12 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/13 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

11/15 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

11/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

11/17 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate

11/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

11/20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/22 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

11/24 – New York City, NY @ Terminal 5

11/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel