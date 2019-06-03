Last year, Matt and Kim released a new album Almost Everyday. Now, the duo are looking to the past as they celebrate the 10th anniversary of Grand. To commemorate their breakout record, the Brooklyn duo will hit the road this fall to perform the 2009 LP in its entirety.
Said Matt in a statement, “In celebration of its 10 year anniversary, we’re going on a US tour playing our album Grand in its entirety (as well as a bunch of other songs)! This album totally changed me and Kim’s lives, but some of the songs off Grand we’ve never even played live before. We’re really excited we get to do this trip and we’ve never done anything like it. It’s gonna be special.”
The 29-show outing kicks off on October 17th with a series of performances across the Midwest. The indie-pop pair will then head to the West Coast, with four shows scheduled in California in addition to those in Washington and Oregon. Other notable runs include a three-night stand in Texas and a tour-closing two-night stint in their home base of New York City ahead of Thanksgiving.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 7th, at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can also pick up tickets here.
Matt and Kim 2019 Tour Dates:
10/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater
10/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
10/19 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
10/21 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/22 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre
10/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
10/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
10/29 – Denver, CO @ Odgen Theatre
10/31 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
11/01 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
11/02 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
11/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre
11/05 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
11/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
11/08 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater
11/09 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
11/11 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
11/12 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/13 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
11/15 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
11/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
11/17 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate
11/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
11/20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
11/22 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
11/24 – New York City, NY @ Terminal 5
11/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel