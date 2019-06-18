Meek Mill and Future's "Legendary Nights Tour"

Meek Mill and Future have some legendary nights in store for hip-hop fans.

Come late August, the hip-hop titans will join forces for the 24-date “Legendary Nights Tour”. They’ll be joined by an exciting trio of supporting acts in YG, Mustard, and Megan Thee Stallion.



Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 21st through LiveNation.

You can get tickets to all of Meek Mill’s upcoming dates here, while tickets to Future’s shows can be found here.

Earlier this month, Future released his Save Me EP, which followed January’s The Wizrd. Meek Mill released his latest full-length, Championships, last November.

Meek Mill and Future’s “Legendary Nights Tour” 2019 Dates:

08/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *#^

08/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center *#

08/31 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *#^

09/01 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *#

09/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *#^

09/04 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center *#^

09/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion *#

09/08 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center *#^

09/10 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre *#^

09/11 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *#^

09/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion *#^

09/14 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center *#^

09/15 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *#^

09/17 – Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live *#^

09/19 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *#^

09/20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater #^

09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood *#^

09/23 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre #^

09/24 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre *#^

09/27 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater *#

09/29 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *#^

10/01 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater *#^

10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *#^

10/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center *#

* = w/ YG

# = w/ Mustard

^ = w/ Megan Thee Stallion

Watch the video for Meek Mill and Future’s 2015 collaboration “Jump Out The Face”: