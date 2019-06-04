Meek Mill

Meek Mill has just won another major legal battle. The rapper announced today that he’s been granted a new hearing in his long-running appeals case.

The Philadelphia rapper and criminal justice reform activist was convicted on drug and gun charges back in 2008. However, Mill has long sought to have the conviction vacated on the grounds that the arresting officer mishandled the case. As Philadelphia 10 reports, a number of other cases handled by police officer Reginald Graham have since been overturned upon further investigations.



Meanwhile, Mill’s representatives have also accused presiding Judge Genece Brinkly of bias. The judge has overseen multiple Mill cases, none of which were ruled in his favor.

Philly Declares March 14th "Meek Mill Day"

Years of appeals culminated last month in an appeal filed by District Attorney Larry Krasner. The documents asked that Mill, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, be granted a new hearing, complete with a new judge.

“We’re looking forward to the oral argument before the Superior Court of Pennsylvania and to, hopefully, having Meek’s conviction vacated,” Jordan Siev, Mill’s attorney, said in a statement. “In light of the District Attorney’s recent filing, where he supports the granting of a new trial to Meek and the recusal of Judge Brinkley, we hope to have this injustice rectified once and for all.”

The new hearing with the Pennsylvania Superior Court in Philadelphia is scheduled for July 16th.

