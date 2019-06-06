Menu
Melvins cancel European tour due to drummer Dale Crover’s back injury

As of now, the band's fall US tour is still a go

on June 06, 2019, 11:08am
The Melvins
The Melvins had an impressive tour schedule mapped out for the remainder of 2019, but unfortunately, the band’s summer European leg has been nixed as the result of drummer Dale Crover’s back injury.

Crover broke the news yesterday (June 5th) via the band’s Facebook page, stating, “I regret to inform you that I have to cancel our upcoming European tour. I’ve been dealing with a back related injury and I’m unable to perform at this time.”

He added, “I feel awful that I have to let you all down like this. I want to assure you that I’m working very hard to return 100% better! We will come back as soon as we can. Thank you for understanding.”

The Melvins’ European trek was slated to kick off June 15th in Bristol, England, and run through a July 11th show in Manchester, England.

As of now, the sludge rockers are set to return to the road when they launch their extensive fall US tour with Redd Kross and ShitKid on September 3rd in San Diego, California. The trek wraps up November 5th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

